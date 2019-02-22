U.S. Senators launch bipartisan investigation into rising insulin prices

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Two top U.S. senators launched an investigation into rising insulin prices on Friday, sending letters to the three leading manufacturers seeking answers as to why the nearly 100-year-old drug has become unaffordable for many diabetics across the country.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Senator Ron Wyden, the committee’s top Democrat, sent letters to the heads of Eli Lilly and Co, Novo Nordisk A/S and Sanofi SA, the long-time leading manufacturers of insulin. (Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb Editing by Marguerita Choy)