July 12, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Treasury's Mnuchin says door still open to further Chinese talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The United States and China could reopen talks on trade but only if Beijing is willing to make significant changes, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday.

“I would say to the extent that the Chinese want to make serious efforts to make structural changes, I and the administration are available any time to discuss those,” Mnuchin said during a hearing before lawmakers in Washington.

On Wednesday, China said it would hit back after the Trump administration escalated their trade dispute, threatening 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

