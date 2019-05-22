U.S. decision on proposed tariff hikes is at least a month away-Treasury

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is studying how proposed tariff increases on Chinese imports will affect consumers and is at least a month away from enacting them, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

“There won’t be any decision probably for another 30 to 45 days,” Mnuchin said at a hearing with lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives, adding that he had spoken with the chief executive of retailer Walmart about how the tariffs will impact consumer prices.

“That’s something I can assure you the president will be focused on before we make any decisions.” (Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)