WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed 97-2 legislation on Wednesday aimed at penalizing website operators that facilitate online sex trafficking, chipping away at a bedrock legal shield for the technology industry.

The bill passed the House of Representatives last month and was expected to be signed into law as soon as this week by President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Dustin Volz Editing by Toni Reinhold)