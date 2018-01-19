Possible U.S. shutdown won't affect U.S.'s AAA-rating - Fitch

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Friday its top AAA debt rating for the United States would not be directly impacted by a possible federal shutdown, which will begin on Saturday if lawmakers fail to clinch a deal to fund the government.

“Partial federal government shutdowns have occurred in the past and this shutdown does not have a direct impact on the sovereign’s ‘AAA’/Stable rating,” the rating agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)