January 18, 2018 / 12:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

'Good progress' on gov't funding -U.S. House Freedom Caucus chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - There are still not enough votes in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a temporary government spending measure to avert a government shutdown this week but progress is being made, the head of the conservative House Freedom Caucus told MSNBC on Thursday.

“We still don’t have the votes here in the House. We made good progress last night. Hopefully, we’ll get there today,” Representative Mark Meadows said in an interview, adding that he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday night. “He does not want a shut down. He made that very clear.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey)

