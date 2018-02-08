Facing midnight deadline, U.S. government preparing for possible shutdown

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is preparing for a U.S. government shutdown if Congress does not pass a funding bill by midnight, an OMB official said on Thursday.

“The Office of Management and Budget is currently preparing for a lapse in appropriations. As we stated earlier today, we support the Bipartisan Budget Act and urge Congress to send it to the president’s desk without delay,” the OMB official said.