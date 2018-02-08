U.S. Senator Paul forces delay in voting on budget deal

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hopes for a quick vote on legislation to keep the U.S. government operating beyond midnight hit a snag on Thursday when Republican Senator Rand Paul put up a roadblock to voting because he first wanted debate on his amendment to kill the measure’s increased federal spending.

It was unclear whether the Senate and House of Representatives would be able to pass a funding bill by midnight, when existing federal funds expire. Without new funds, federal agencies would have to be ordered to partially shut down.