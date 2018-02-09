FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 6:36 AM / in 13 hours

Bill to end U.S. government shutdown clears key hurdle in Senate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Friday to move forward on legislation to end a government shutdown, after a single Republican lawmaker delayed the funding bill for hours to protest an expected increase in the U.S. deficit.

The procedural vote limited debate on a bill that would fund the government through March 23 and increase spending limits over a two-year period. Clearing the procedural hurdle is a key test of support for the bill and indicates likely passage in another Senate vote soon.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Eric Beech

