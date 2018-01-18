U.S. House leader says Trump supports stopgap funding bill

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said President Donald Trump does support a bill the House is set to vote on Thursday to provide a short-term extension of government funding.

“I spoke with the president. He fully supports passing what we’re bringing to the floor today,” House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters.

Questions about Trump’s support arose earlier on Thursday after the president posted a tweet that said a children’s healthcare provision in the legislation should be part of a long-term solution not a short-term bill. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Makini Brice; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)