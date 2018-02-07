CORRECTED-Bipartisan budget deal expected later on Wednesday -White House official

(Corrects first and third paragraphs to make clear deal is on longer-term funding)

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers are expected later on Wednesday to unveil “a good, bipartisan deal” that would raise current limits on some government spending, White House legislative affairs director Marc Short said.

Higher defense spending expected in the agreement will allow Republican President Donald Trump to make good on his campaign promise for a U.S. military build-up, although the White House is still concerned about non-defense spending levels, Short told MSNBC in an interview.

U.S. Senate leaders are working on a plan to fund the government for two years.