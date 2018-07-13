FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 7:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet to testify at U.S. House hearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday will hold a hearing to take testimony from Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc’s YouTube unit and Twitter Inc on whether social media companies are filtering content for political reasons, the committee chairman said.

Conservative Republicans in Congress have criticized social media companies for what they claim are politically motivated practices in removing some content, a charge the companies have rejected.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte said in a statement on Friday that he was pleased the companies will send experts “to answer questions on their content moderation practices and how they can be better stewards of free speech in the United States and abroad.” (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

