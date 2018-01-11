UPDATE 4-U.S. House urged to cancel vote on NSA spying after Trump tweets

(Adds context, failed amendment vote)

By Dustin Volz

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Senior Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives urged cancellation of a vote set for Thursday on whether to renew the National Security Agency’s warrantless internet surveillance program after President Donald Trump appeared to initially question the merits of the program.

Republican Representative Steve Scalise issued a statement saying the Republican majority had no plans to cancel the vote.

The unusual request from Democrats created confusion on Capitol Hill and cast further doubt on the already uncertain fate of an effort to renew an expiring national security tool.

The vote would be the culmination of a yearslong debate in Congress on the proper scope of U.S. intelligence collection, one fueled by the 2013 disclosures of classified surveillance secrets by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden. The provisions have been the target of privacy advocates who want to limit its impact on Americans.

Trump initially said on Twitter that the surveillance program had been used against him but later said it was needed.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi asked Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican, to cancel the vote after Trump’s tweets, a senior aide said.

Some conservative, libertarian-leaning Republicans and liberal Democrats attempted to persuade colleagues to include more privacy protections. But the effort to include a warrant requirement before the NSA or other intelligence agencies could scrutinize communications belonging to Americans whose data is incidentally collected under the program failed on Thursday on that split party lines.

The House then moved to consider the entire legislative package renewing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, known as FISA, that covers the program.

The bill would extend the NSA’s spying program for six years with minimal changes. Most lawmakers expect it to become law if it prevails in the House, although it still would require Senate approval and Trump’s signature.

In a Thursday tweet, Trump contradicted the official White House position and renewed unsubstantiated allegations that the previous administration of Barack Obama improperly surveilled his campaign during the 2016 election.

“This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others?” the president said in an early morning post on Twitter.

“WE NEED IT!”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to clarify Trump’s tweet but he posted a clarification less than two hours later.

“With that being said, I have personally directed the fix to the unmasking process since taking office and today’s vote is about foreign surveillance of foreign bad guys on foreign land. We need it! Get smart!” Trump tweeted.

Unmasking refers to the largely separate issue of how Americans’ names kept secret in intelligence reports can be revealed.

Asked by Reuters at a conference in New York about Trump’s tweets, Rob Joyce, the top White House cyber official, said there was no confusion within Oval Office about the value of the surveillance program and that there have been no cases of it being used improperly for political purposes.

The White House, U.S. intelligence agencies and Republican leaders in Congress have said they consider the tool indispensable and in need of little or no revision.

Without congressional action, legal support for Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which authorizes the program, will expire next week, although intelligence officials say it could continue through April.

Section 702 allows the NSA to eavesdrop on vast amounts of digital communications from foreigners living outside the United States through U.S. companies such as Facebook Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google.

The spying program also incidentally scoops up communications of Americans if they communicate with a foreign target living overseas, and can search those messages without a warrant. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Additional reporting by David Shepardson, Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Bill Trott)