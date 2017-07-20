Ryan says top U.S. officials nearing consensus on tax reform

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Top Trump administration officials and Republican leaders in Congress are nearing consensus on the major issues of tax reform, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday. "We have basically found where our consensus lies on these major issues, which we think are sort of the key cornerstones of tax reform," Ryan told reporters in Massachusetts, barely a week before a deadline for agreeing on a tax reform framework. "We're very, very well on our way. We feel very confident that we see it the same way," he said. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese)