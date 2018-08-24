Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel on Sept. 5

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Sept. 5 on the social media company’s algorithms and content monitoring, the committee said on Friday.

“This committee intends to ask tough questions about how Twitter monitors and polices content, and we look forward to Mr. Dorsey being forthright and transparent regarding the complex processes behind the company’s algorithms and content judgment calls,” Republican Representative Greg Walden, the panel’s chairman, said in a statement.