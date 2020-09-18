U.S. House Democrats to file measure funding gov't through Dec 11

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to file a stopgap funding measure that would avoid a government shutdown and keep federal agencies operating through Dec. 11, according to a House Democratic aide.

The measure, known formally as a continuing resolution or CR, is expected to be taken up by the Democratic-led House and the Republican-led Senate next week.

Word of the CR emerged after weeks of negotiations between Democrats and Republicans. Failure to adopt the measure would threaten a partial shutdown of the federal government. Current funding for U.S. agencies runs out after Sept. 30, the end of the federal fiscal year. (Reporting by David Morgan)