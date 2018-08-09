FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 12:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. congressman Collins says insider trading charges 'meritless'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. congressman Christopher Collins, who has been charged with insider trading, on Wednesday called the accusations “meritless” and said he will run for re-election in November in his upstate New York district.

“The charges that have been levied against me are meritless and I will mount a vigorous defense in court to clear my name,” Collins told reporters in Buffalo.

“As I fight to clear my name, rest assured I will continue to work hard for the people and constituents of the 27th congressional district of New York and I will remain on the ballot running for re-election this November,” he said. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

