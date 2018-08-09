Australian biotech company Innate says not subject of Collins investigation

SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian biotech group Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited said on Thursday it was not under investigation in an insider trading case involving Republican U.S. congressman Christopher Collins.

In a statement, the company said it had cooperated fully with requests for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“The Company and its directors/officers (excepting Mr. Collins) are not under investigation. The Company considers the ongoing investigation to be a private matter to Mr. Collins,” the statement said.

Collins retired as a director of Innate in early May and was no longer involved with the governance of the company, the statement said. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)