NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday said Christopher Collins, a Republican congressman from New York, has been indicted for insider trading in connection with the securities of Australian biotechnology company Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd.

The indictment also charged Collins’ son, Cameron Collins, as well as Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron Collins’ fiancee. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)