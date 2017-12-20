Consumer finance law cases to watch in 2018

By Dena Aubin Consumer finance attorneys will be watching several high-stakes cases in 2018, including legal disputes over the future of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, mortgage bias lawsuits against several banks and multidistrict litigation against credit bureau Equifax.

A clash over the CFPB promises to dominate headlines as the Trump administration takes steps to rein in the consumer watchdog and reverse initiatives put in place by former director Richard Cordray, who stepped down in November, touching off a legal fight over control of the agency.

Here’s a look at notable CFPB cases and others that bear watching in 2018.

