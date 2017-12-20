FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Westlaw News
December 20, 2017 / 12:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Consumer finance law cases to watch in 2018

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

By Dena Aubin Consumer finance attorneys will be watching several high-stakes cases in 2018, including legal disputes over the future of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, mortgage bias lawsuits against several banks and multidistrict litigation against credit bureau Equifax.

A clash over the CFPB promises to dominate headlines as the Trump administration takes steps to rein in the consumer watchdog and reverse initiatives put in place by former director Richard Cordray, who stepped down in November, touching off a legal fight over control of the agency.

Here’s a look at notable CFPB cases and others that bear watching in 2018.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kMDICi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.