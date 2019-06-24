Artist's widow loses copyright fight over Thelonious Monk beer label

A federal judge in San Jose has dismissed a copyright lawsuit against North Coast Brewing Co by a woman whose late husband painted an image of jazz musician Thelonious Monk for the company’s beer labels, ruling that the company has an irrevocable license to use the image.

Joelle Signorelli had argued that the California-based brewing company used the artwork for an array of marketing materials, not just beer labels, exceeding the limited use intended by her husband Eduardo Smissen. But in a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila rejected those claims, saying Signorelli failed to show that her husband “by word or by action” limited the scope of the license he granted to North Coast.

