White House says monitoring coronavirus vaccine distribution in Florida

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greets U.S. Navy personnel preparing syringes with the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a tour of a FEMA vaccination site in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S., March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday the administration will continue to ensure coronavirus vaccine is equitably distributed in Florida amid media reports of improper distribution in the state.

Psaki said the White House has been monitoring the situation and it has found 17% of Florida’s population is African-American, but less than 7% are vaccinated.