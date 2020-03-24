G7 finance officials say to maintain fiscal expansion as long as necessary to beat virus

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - G7 finance ministers and central bank governors on Tuesday pledged to expand fiscal and monetary actions for as long as necessary to restore growth and confidence battered by the coronavirus.

In a statement issued after a weekly call on Tuesday morning, the group said: “We will do whatever is necessary to restore confidence and economic growth and to protect jobs, businesses, and the resilience of the financial system. We also pledge to promote global trade and investment to underpin prosperity.” (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)