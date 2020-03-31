IN BRIEF: Medical co sues Ga. county, says shuttered facility must reopen amid pandemic

A subsidiary of sterilization firm Sotera Health LLC filed a lawsuit in federal court in Atlanta, accusing officials of the Georgia county where it operates a medical products sterilization facility of unlawfully keeping it from resuming its normal operations and contributing to a shortage of medical equipment needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, Delaware-based Sterigenics U.S., LLC accuses Cobb County’s fire marshal and chief building officials of causing it irreparable harm by revoking an occupancy permit that has caused the company’s facility in Atlanta to be closed, except to perform limited tasks over a 21-day reopening to respond to a declaration of emergency tied to the pandemic.

