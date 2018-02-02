FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 10:45 PM / in 3 hours

10th Circuit declines to halt Denver water supply project

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has rejected the Denver Audubon Society’s latest bid to halt work on a $180 million water supply project underway near Denver, ruling that the society had not justified the “extraordinary remedy” of an immediate injunction.

In a decision on Thursday, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said an injunction “may only be awarded upon a clear showing” that the plaintiff is entitled to it, and the society has not met that standard. The decision was handed down by Circuit Judges Timothy Tymkovich and Carolyn McHugh, who did not elaborate on their reasoning.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EA67ot

