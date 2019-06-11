Groups sue Army Corps, wildlife agencies over Lake Okeechobee releases

Three environmental groups have filed suit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and two other agencies alleging that they failed to protect Florida’s endangered species from toxic algae released from Lake Okeechobee that allegedly worsened red tide outbreaks.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Ft Pierce, Florida federal court by the Center for Biological Diversity, Southwest Florida’s Calusa Waterkeeper and the global Waterkeeper Alliance. It alleges violations of the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act and seeks to block further releases from the lake until the laws are complied with.

