Mistrial in NY corruption case against union chief, hedge fund exec

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered a mistrial in the corruption case against the former head of New York City’s correction officers’ union and a co-founder of the now-defunct hedge fund firm Platinum Partners, after jurors said they were deadlocked.

Norman Seabrook, who once led the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, and Murray Huberfeld, from Platinum, had been on trial for conspiracy and fraud.

Federal prosecutors had accused Seabrook of steering $20 million of union funds into Platinum in exchange for a bribe. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Jonathan Oatis )