U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs AbbVie appeal in patent fight involving AndroGel drug

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear AbbVie Inc’s challenge to a lower court’s decision that it violated federal antitrust law by pursuing a “sham” patent complaint against rival Perrigo Co over AbbVie’s blockbuster testosterone replacement drug AndroGel.

The justices turned away AbbVie’s appeal and left intact the lower court’s finding that its 2011 complaint against Perrigo was brought solely to delay Perrigo’s proposed generic version of AndroGel. (Reporting by Blake Brittain; Editing by Will Dunham)