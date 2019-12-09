Healthcare
December 9, 2019 / 2:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Supreme Court leaves in place Kentucky abortion restriction

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place a Kentucky law requiring doctors to show and describe ultrasound images to women seeking the procedure, turning away a challenge arguing that the measure violates the free speech rights of physicians.

The justices declined to hear an appeal by the American Civil Liberties Union of a lower court ruling that upheld the law after a federal judge previously had struck it down as a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment guarantee of free speech. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; editing by Grant McCool)

