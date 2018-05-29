FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 1:36 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to Arkansas abortion law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) - In a setback to abortion rights advocates, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday paved the way for Republican-backed restrictions on medication-induced abortions to take effect in Arkansas that could lead to the shuttering of two of the state’s three abortion clinics.

The nine justices declined to hear an appeal by abortion provider Planned Parenthood of a lower court ruling that had revived the state law, which sets regulations regarding the RU-486 “abortion pill,” after it was earlier struck down by a federal judge. The law had remained blocked pending the outcome of the appeal to the Supreme Court. Planned Parenthood could yet ask a judge to reimpose the injunction blocking the law.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

