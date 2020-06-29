Healthcare
June 29, 2020 / 2:18 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic restrictions

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday defended abortion rights by striking down a Louisiana law placing restrictions on doctors who perform the procedure, dealing a blow to anti-abortion advocates.

The 5-4 ruling, with conservative Chief Justice John Roberts joining the four liberals justices in the majority, represented a major victory for Shreveport-based abortion provider Hope Medical Group for Women in its challenge to the 2014 law. The measure had required doctors who perform abortions to have a sometimes difficult-to-obtain formal affiliation called “admitting privileges” at a hospital within 30 miles (48 km) of the clinic. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

