April 2, 2018 / 1:59 PM / in a day

U.S. top court rejects anti-abortion activists' undercover video cases

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 2 - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a bid by anti-abortion activists to secure the release of videos they recorded surreptitiously at meetings of abortion providers with the aim of exposing alleged illegal sales of aborted fetal tissue for profit.

The justices declined to take up appeals by the abortion opponents and left in place a lower court’s ruling blocking the release of the videos. The trial judge in the case concluded there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the abortion providers captured in the videos.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
