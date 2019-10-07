Regulatory News - Americas
October 7, 2019 / 1:46 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Acorda appeal in MS drug patent fight

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Acorda Therapeutics Inc’s appeal of a lower court ruling that allowed generic versions of its multiple sclerosis treatment Ampyra and caused the drug’s sales to plummet.

The justices refused to review a September 2018 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to cancel Acorda’s patents covering Ampyra, a ruling the Ardsley, New York-based company and the pharmaceutical industry portrayed as a threat to innovation and bad for patients. The court’s action came on the first day of its new term. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

