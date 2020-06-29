U.S. Supreme Court upholds curb on overseas AIDS funding

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a 2003 law does not violate constitutional free speech rights by requiring overseas affiliates of American-based nonprofit groups that seek federal funding for HIV/AIDS relief to take a formal stance opposing prostitution and sex trafficking.

The 5-3 ruling represented a victory for President Donald Trump’s administration in its appeal of a lower court ruling in favor of the relief groups. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)