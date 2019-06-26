Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 26, 2019 / 2:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Tennessee liquor retail regulations

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in a case concerning alcohol regulations enacted following the Prohibition era that Tennessee residency requirements for liquor retailers violate the U.S. Constitution’s interstate commerce provision.

The 7-2 ruling held that Tennessee’s regulations unlawfully discriminated against out-of-state businesses in violation of the Constitution’s so-called Commerce Clause.

The case pitted two constitutional provisions against one another: the 21st Amendment, which repealed the 18th Amendment ban on alcohol, and the Commerce Clause, which prevents states from discriminating against out-of-state businesses.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below