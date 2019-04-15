U.S. Supreme Court rejects Allergan bid to shield drug patents from review

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cast aside pharmaceutical company Allergan Plc’s unorthodox bid to shield patents from a federal administrative court’s review by transferring them to a Native American tribe.

The justices left in place a lower court ruling upholding the authority of a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal to decide the validity of patents covering Allergan’s dry eye drug Restasis, refusing to hear the company’s appeal. Allergan had argued that the tribe’s sovereign status under federal law made the patents immune from administrative review by the agency. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)