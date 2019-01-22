Regulatory News - Americas
January 22, 2019 / 3:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. top court rejects Helsinn over anti-nausea drug patent in win for Teva

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to revive Swiss drug company Helsinn Healthcare S.A.’s patent on lucrative anti-nausea drug Aloxi in a victory for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, which launched a generic version of it last year.

The nine justices unanimously upheld a lower court ruling that had canceled Helsinn’s patent on Aloxi for violating a provision in U.S. patent law that forbids sales of an invention before applying for a patent. Teva began selling its generic version of the drug in March 2018 after convincing the lower court to invalidate the patent.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

