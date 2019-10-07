U.S. Supreme Court rejects Amazon warehouse worker wage appeal

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Amazon.com’s bid to avoid a lawsuit seeking to ensure that warehouse workers for the e-commerce giant get paid for the time it takes them to go through extensive post-shift security screenings.

The justices, on the first day of their new term, turned away an appeal by Amazon and a contractor of a lower court ruling reviving the workers’ claims under Nevada state law. The decision comes five years after the Supreme Court issued a ruling in the case that barred similar claims under federal law.