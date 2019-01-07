U.S. Supreme Court rejects Amgen over cholesterol medication patent fight

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up Amgen Inc’s bid to reinstate a jury verdict it won against rivals Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA in patent dispute over cholesterol medication.

The justices turned away Amgen’s appeal of a 2017 decision by a lower court to set aside a jury’s verdict that two Amgen patents were valid and nullify a ban on sales of Regeneron and Sanofi SA’s cholesterol-lowering drug Praluent. Amgen had argued that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit misunderstood the statutory requirements for patenting an invention.