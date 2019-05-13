U.S. top court allows App Store antitrust suit against Apple

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave the go-ahead for a lawsuit by consumers accusing Apple Inc of monopolizing the market for iPhone software applications and forcing them to overpay, rejecting the company’s bid to escape claims that its practices violate federal antitrust law.

The justices, in a 5-4 ruling, upheld a lower court’s decision to allow the proposed class action lawsuit to proceed. The plaintiffs said the Cupertino, California-based technology company required apps be sold through its App Store and extracted an excessive 30 percent commission on purchases.

Apple shares moved lower after the ruling. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)