U.S. Supreme Court snubs University of Wisconsin appeal in patent fight with Apple

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a bid by the University of Wisconsin’s patent licensing arm to reinstate its legal victory against Apple Inc in a fight over computer processor technology that the school claimed the company used without permission in certain iPhones and iPads.

The justices, on the first day of their new term, declined to review a lower court’s 2018 decision to throw out the $506 million in damages that Apple was ordered to pay after a jury in 2015 decided the company infringed the university’s patent. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)