April 24, 2018 / 2:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Supreme Court rules for Arab Bank over human rights claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that foreign corporations cannot be sued in American courts for human rights abuses overseas, refusing to revive a lawsuit claiming Jordan-based Arab Bank Plc helped finance militant attacks in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The 5-4 decision left in place a lower court ruling that had thrown out a lawsuit brought by some 6,000 plaintiffs, including survivors and relatives of non-U.S. citizens killed in attacks, filed under a 1789 U.S. law called the Alien Tort Statute that accused Arab Bank of being the “paymaster” to militant groups.

Only in recent years have plaintiffs sought to bring human rights claims under that obscure law.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

