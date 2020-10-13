U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to influential patent court

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to decide whether more than 100 technology disputes must be reheard because judges were unconstitutionally appointed to a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal in a case arising from a medical device patent challenge.

The justices said they would review a 2019 lower court decision that found a “constitutional defect” in how Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are appointed. That ruling came in an appeal by privately held Florida-based medical device company Arthrex of a patent tribunal three-judge panel’s decision that invalidated part of one of its patents that had been challenged by British-based rival Smith & Nephew PLC.