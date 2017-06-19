FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court will not review Ohio 'perfect' ballot law
June 19, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. top court will not review Ohio 'perfect' ballot law

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place a lower court's ruling that barred private citizens from suing Ohio for allegedly impeding their ability to vote by requiring ballot forms to be filled out perfectly.

The justices declined to review the ruling that dismissed claims by Ohio's Democratic Party and homeless rights groups that the state's "perfect form" law, which invalidates ballots for even minor errors, deprived thousands of people of their right to vote, violating the federal Voting Rights Act. Such suits must be filed by the federal government, not private citizens, that court held.

