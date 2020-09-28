U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham to meet Supreme Court nominee Barrett on Tuesday

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, will meet President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday, Graham’s office said in a statement.

The meeting will take place at about 5:30 pm in the U.S. Capitol, the statement said. The session with Graham is part of meetings the nominee will have with senators ahead of a multi-day confirmation hearing scheduled to begin on Oct. 12.