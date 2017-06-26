FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court buries CalPERS suit over Lehman collapse
June 26, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. top court buries CalPERS suit over Lehman collapse

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a securities fraud lawsuit by a big California pension fund against banks in the wake of the 2008 collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers, ruling the fund waited too long to sue.

The justices ruled 5-4 at a New York federal appeals court was correct in throwing out the California Public Employees' Retirement System's suit because a class action case the fund had temporarily participated in did not extend the deadline for it to sue on its own.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

