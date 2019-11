WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc unit Time Warner Cable must pay $140 million in damages for infringing five Sprint Corp telecommunications patents after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear Time Warner’s appeal in the case.

The justices declined to review a lower court ruling that upheld a 2017 jury verdict siding with Sprint in the dispute. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)