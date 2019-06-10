Company News
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Comcast appeal in racial bias suit

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by cable operator Comcast Corp to throw out racial bias claims accusing the company of discriminating against black-owned television channels.

The justices will review a decision by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that cleared the way for a $20 billion civil rights lawsuit against Comcast to proceed. At issue in the litigation is the refusal by Comcast to carry channels operated by Entertainment Studios Networks, owned by African-American comedian and producer Byron Allen.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

