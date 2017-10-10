U.S. Supreme Court will not review Conagra cooking oil class action

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear a bid by Conagra Brands Inc to escape a class-action lawsuit accusing it of falsely labeling its cooking oil as 100 percent natural even though it had genetically modified ingredients.

Conagra had asked to the justices to hear its appeal of a lower court ruling allowing the suit to proceed despite difficulties in determining who should be included and excluded from the suit, a problem often encountered in disputes over low-cost products.