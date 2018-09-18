FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 11:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Visa, Mastercard reach $6.2 bln settlement over card-swipe fees

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, and a number of banks on Tuesday agreed to pay $6.2 billion to settle a long-running lawsuit brought by merchants over the fees they pay when they accept card payments.

The card issuers named in the class-action lawsuit include JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Bank of America .

Mastercard will pay an additional $108 million from funds set aside in the second quarter, the company said reut.rs/2OA2V0i.

Visa’s share represents around $4.1 billion, which the company expects to pay using funds previously deposited with the court, and from a litigation escrow it set up on June 28.

The deal must still be approved by a judge.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru and Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

